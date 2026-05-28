 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Linde...

Linde India commences operation of ASU at Jindal Stainless Limited’s Odisha mill

Thursday, 28 May 2026 13:07:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Industrial gas major Linde India has commenced operations at an air separation unit (ASU) at Jindal Stainless Limited’s mill located in Kalinganagar in the eastern state of Odisha, according to a company statement issued on Thursday.

The ASU is designed to supply 1,450 mt per day of oxygen, 1,800 mt per day of nitrogen, and 64 mt per day of argon to Jindal Stainless Limited, while any surplus production will be sold to meet local industrial demand in the region, the company said.

ASUs of this scale are critical industrial installations that produce gases essential for steel manufacturing and other industrial processes. The unit’s capacity to supply specific volumes of oxygen, nitrogen, and argon underscores its role in supporting large-scale industrial operations, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Shipbuilding Investments Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s INOX Air commissions ASU at Tata Steel Limited’s new EAF-based Ludhiana mill

30 Apr | Steel News

Brazil’s Galvalume imports from China decline due to antidumping measures

28 May | Steel News

US domestic scrap prices are still expected to be mainly sideways in June, yet some bearishness has broken through

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Domestic rebar and wire prices steady as Nucor ups specialty product prices

28 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian machinery sales fall 14.9 percent in April, a negative 2026 result likely

28 May | Steel News

Iron ore in China edges down further due to a slowdown in steel demand

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

The European longs market stalled amid weak demand and holidays, safeguards still in focus

28 May | Longs and Billet

India’s AMNS commences production of EQ70-grade welded steel pipes at Hazira mill

28 May | Steel News

India’s BCCL starts production at a 2 million mt capacity coking coal washery

28 May | Steel News

Ex-China HDG offers move sideways, but may soften next week

28 May | Flats and Slab