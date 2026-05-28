Linde India commences operation of ASU at Jindal Stainless Limited’s Odisha mill

Industrial gas major Linde India has commenced operations at an air separation unit (ASU) at Jindal Stainless Limited’s mill located in Kalinganagar in the eastern state of Odisha, according to a company statement issued on Thursday.

The ASU is designed to supply 1,450 mt per day of oxygen, 1,800 mt per day of nitrogen, and 64 mt per day of argon to Jindal Stainless Limited, while any surplus production will be sold to meet local industrial demand in the region, the company said.

ASUs of this scale are critical industrial installations that produce gases essential for steel manufacturing and other industrial processes. The unit’s capacity to supply specific volumes of oxygen, nitrogen, and argon underscores its role in supporting large-scale industrial operations, the company said.