India’s BCCL starts production at a 2 million mt capacity coking coal washery

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a wholly-owned operational subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) has commenced operations at a 2 million mt per year capacity coking coal washery, aimed at boosting supplies of washed coal to steel mills, a company statement said on Wednesday.

“The washery has been constructed under the Build, Operate and Maintain model and is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies such as heavy media cyclone, spiral concentrator and froth flotation for beneficiation of coking coal," the company said in the statement.

The commissioning of the new washery located in eastern state of West Bengal comes at a time when India is heavily reliant on imported coking coal to meet demand of domestic steel industry resulting in significant foreign exchange outflow, the company said.

BCCL parent, Coal India Limited had earlier announced that it would be investing estimated $345 million in constructing eight new coking coal washeries with combined capacity of around 21 million mt per year.