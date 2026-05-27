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India’s MAN Industries Limited acquires National Pipe Company Limited in Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, 27 May 2026 10:17:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s MAN Industries Limited, a major manufacturer of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes, has acquired a 100 percent stake in National Pipe Company Limited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its wholly owned subsidiary, MAN International Steel Industries Company, according to a company statement issued on Wednesday, May 27.

The statement said that the acquisition entailed a cash payment of around $102 million, which would bring National Pipe Company’s manufacturing facility in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity to produce 430,000 mt per year of API-certified large-diameter steel pipes.

With this acquisition, MAN Industries will solidify its position in Saudi Arabia, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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