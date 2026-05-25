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Danieli announces new SBQ mill supply for Ramsarup Industries in India

Monday, 25 May 2026 10:58:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Ramsarup Industries Ltd., a 100 percent wholly owned subsidiary of Indian steel producer Shyam Metallics & Energy Ltd., has selected Danieli to supply a new special bar quality (SBQ) combination mill for its Kharagpur Works.

According to Danieli, the new mill is scheduled to start up in early 2027 and will be equipped with the latest Danieli Morgårdshammar SBQ technology. The plantmaker stated that the mill will have a production capacity of 600,000 mt per year for finished long products.

Danieli said the new facility will process special steel smooth and deformed rounds in coil form, with diameters ranging from 5.5 mm to 25 mm, at maximum rolling speeds of up to 110 m/s for the relevant sizes. The mill will also produce bar-in-coil in the 16-45 mm range. In addition, according to the plantmaker, the mill will roll commercial grade bars in straight lengths with diameters from 8 mm to 40 mm, at speeds of up to 45 m/s. Danieli stated that this configuration is designed to support product flexibility and consistent product quality. Operations at the new mill will be managed through Danieli Automation advanced process control systems.

Danieli stated that the scope of supply will include engineering, technological equipment and advisory services.


Tags: Longs India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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