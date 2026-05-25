India turns net importer of finished steel in April 2026

India turned a net importer of steel in April 2026, the first month of current fiscal 2026-27, according to provisional data of the government on Monday, May 25.

During April 2026, India’s finished steel imports has been estimated at 0.7 million mt, a rise of 30.8 percent, while exports was an estimated 0.5 million mt, up 24.9 per cent over corresponding month of previous year.

India had achieved status of net exporter of finished steel during fiscal 2025-26, exporting 6.6 million mt during the year against imports of 6.5 million mt.

According to latest government data, finished steel consumption in April 2026 was around 13 million mt, a growth of 8.2 percent while crude steel production was 13.8 million mt, a rise of 3.9 percent.