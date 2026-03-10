 |  Login 
India emerges as net exporter of finished steel in April-February FY 2025-26

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 11:52:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India emerged as a net exporter of finished steel during the first 11 months (April-February) of the fiscal year 2025-26, achieving exports of 6.02 million mt, against imports of 5.6 million mt, provisional data sourced from the ministry of steel showed on Tuesday, March 10.

In the given period, Indian steel exports were up 36 percent, while imports declined 37 percent, year on year.

The country’s total crude steel production for the period was estimated at 153.61 million mt, a rise of 11 percent, while consumption was up 7.2 percent to 147.7 million mt, both year on year.


