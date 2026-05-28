India’s AMNS commences production of EQ70-grade welded steel pipes at Hazira mill

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has commenced production of EQ70-grade welded pipes at its Hazira mill in the western state of Gujarat to cater to requirements in the oil and gas industry, according to a company statement issued on Wednesday.

Equivalent to the American Petroleum Institute (API) grade, EQ70 is a high-strength, low-alloy steel grade with a minimum yield strength of 690 megapascals (MPa) and exceptional toughness, the company said in the statement.

EQ70-grade welded pipes meet the demanding requirements of offshore applications, such as leg bracing in jack-up rigs and deepwater pipelines, it added.

Their superior strength allows for thinner and lighter pipes without compromising structural integrity, while their advanced weldability and corrosion resistance ensure reliability in harsh marine environments.

With these high-performance welded pipes, customers in India’s offshore and engineering sectors will benefit from enhanced supply security, shorter lead times, and lower costs, as well as improved competitiveness both domestically and internationally, the company said.