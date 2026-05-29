India’s JSL awards $1.7 million worth contract for installation of yard automation systems to Kernex Microsystems

India’s Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) has awarded a $1.7 million worth contract to Kernex Microsystems India Limited for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of an advanced yard management and automation system, a company statement said on Friday, May 29.

The project entails the deployment of a proprietary, end-to-end integrated platform known as the Torpedo & Loco Tracking System. This solution combines real-time locomotive tracking, safety interlocking systems, sensor-based field integration, and AI-enabled central command and monitoring software. The system is engineered as a ground-up industrial safety and automation architecture specifically tailored for complex industrial environments, the company said.

Jindal Steel Limited management believes that no comparable integrated yard automation and safety solution currently exists in Indian industrial environments at this scale, the statement said.