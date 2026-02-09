India’s JIL commissions new steel coating line in West Bengal

Indian steel producer Jindal India Limited (JIL), part of the B C Jindal Group, has commissioned a coating line for production of value-added coated steel products, entailing an investment of $121 million, in the eastern state of West Bengal, a company statement said on Monday, February 9.

The line is expected to boost the company’s production of value-added steel products by 60 percent to around 0.3 million mt.

The company said that the newly commissioned line was supplied by SMS Esmech and is equipped with advance automation, precise coating control systems and process controls.

The line is expected to contribute an incremental 20 percent to JIL’s total revenues, the company said.