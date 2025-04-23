 |  Login 
India’s JSL commissions solar power project at stainless steel mill in Odisha

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 09:36:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has commissioned a solar project in collaboration with AB Energia Solutions Limited, at the stainless steel mill located in Jajpur, Odisha, a JSL said in a regulating filing on Wednesday, April 23.

The solar energy plant comprises 7.324 Mega Watt peak (MWp) floating solar plant and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system, the statement said.

The plant is capable of generating approximately 44.3 million units (MU) of green power annually, significantly reducing the Jajpur unit’s dependence on conventional grid electricity.   This is equivalent to powering 12,000-15,000 households or cutting CO2 emissions by 32,208 metric mt per year, the company said.

 "We are redefining the future of stainless steel manufacturing in India by integrating innovative renewable energy solutions and staying accountable to global sustainability standards," Jindal Stainless Managing Director, Abhyuday Jindal said.  

“As demand for low-carbon ‘green steel’ rises globally, such initiatives position Indian industry at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing, ensuring resilience and relevance in a rapidly evolving market landscape,” AB Energia Solutions Managing Director, Siddharth Bhatia said.


