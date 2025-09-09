India’s Jindal Steel likely to achieve 12 million mt crude steel output in FY 2025-26

India’s Jindal Steel Limited (formerly Jindal Steel & Power Limited) is likely to achieve crude steel output of 12 million mt in the fiscal year 2025-26, company chairman Naveen Jindal said in a statement on Tuesday, September 9.

“Our target is to produce 12 million mt crude steel by the end of the current fiscal year because in September we will commission our largest blast furnace,” Jindal said.

The company’s steel mill at Angul, in the eastern state of Odisha, will see the commissioning of a 4 million mt capacity blast furnace in September.

Jindal Steel Limited had achieved crude steel production of 8.1 million mt in the fiscal year 2024-25.