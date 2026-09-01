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India's industrial output growth moderates to 6.7% in July 2026

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 09:54:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 6.7 percent in July 2026, moderating from 8.8 percent in June 2026, data released by ministry of program implementation and statistics, showed on Tuesday, September 1.

The country's industrial output as per IIP showed a growth of 4 percent in July 2025.

This growth was mainly attributed to strong performances in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, despite a contraction in the mining sector.

The manufacturing sector registered a 7.3 percent growth, while the electricity and gas supply sector saw a robust 8.7 percent increase year-on-year, the data showed.

The mining and quarrying sector contracted by 0.9 percent in July 2026, compared to a 10.7 percent growth in July 2025.

Infrastructure and construction goods saw a 6.9 percent increase, while consumer durables recorded a strong 10.5 percent growth. However, consumer non-durables showed a contraction of 1 percent in July 2026.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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