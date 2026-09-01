India's industrial output growth moderates to 6.7% in July 2026

India's industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 6.7 percent in July 2026, moderating from 8.8 percent in June 2026, data released by ministry of program implementation and statistics, showed on Tuesday, September 1.

The country's industrial output as per IIP showed a growth of 4 percent in July 2025.

This growth was mainly attributed to strong performances in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, despite a contraction in the mining sector.

The manufacturing sector registered a 7.3 percent growth, while the electricity and gas supply sector saw a robust 8.7 percent increase year-on-year, the data showed.

The mining and quarrying sector contracted by 0.9 percent in July 2026, compared to a 10.7 percent growth in July 2025.

Infrastructure and construction goods saw a 6.9 percent increase, while consumer durables recorded a strong 10.5 percent growth. However, consumer non-durables showed a contraction of 1 percent in July 2026.