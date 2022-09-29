﻿
English
India’s finished steel output up 4% in August, consumption up 13%

Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:06:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s finished steel production has been provisionally estimated at 9.71 million mt in August this year, up four percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, while consumption has been pegged at 9.30 million mt, up 13 percent year on year, according to the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

Finished steel exports from the country have been estimated at 454,000 mt in August this year, down 65.9 percent, while imports have been recorded at 442,000 mt, a rise of 12 percent, both year on year, the data showed.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

