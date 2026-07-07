India’s domestic steel consumption growth outstrips output in Q1 FY 2026-27, still a net importer

India’s finished steel production has been provisionally estimated at 41.0 million mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 5.9 percent year on year, according to data released by ministry of steel on Tuesday, July 7.

Significantly, steel consumption growth of 8.3 percent to 41.6 million mt outstripped domestic production in the given period, the data showed.

Finished steel production during June 2026 has been estimated at 13.8 million mt, a rise of six percent year on year, while consumption increased by 7.2 percent to 14.2 million mt.

However, despite the growth in domestic production and consumption, India remained a net importer of steel during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Imports during the first quarter came to an estimated 2.06 million mt, a rise of 49.2 percent, while exports were also up, by 31.4 percent to 1.59 million mt, both year on year.