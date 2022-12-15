﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook for steel and pellet producer GPIL to positive 

Thursday, 15 December 2022 14:46:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Crisil Ratings has upgraded the ratings outlook for the long-term bank facilities of Indian steel and iron ore pellet producer Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’, a company statement said on Thursday, December 15. 

As per the ratings agency’s report, the positive outlook reflects expectations of the continuation of the healthy financial risk profile of the company along with the improvement in its business risk profile over the medium term. 

The integrated operations and the company’s established market position in the domestic steel industry were cited by Crisil Rating as contributors to the positive outlook. 


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Indian billet exporters wait for prices to hit and exceed $500/mt FOB in next deals

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s Vedanta Limited re-floats export BPI tender

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s RINL floats export offer for 30,000 mt billet for early Feb delivery 

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s Vedanta emerges highest bidder for Bicholim iron ore block in Goa 

15 Dec | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited posts 6% rise in manganese ore output for Nov 

15 Dec | Steel News

Scrap prices up slightly in India, import activity improves slowly ahead of expected further rises

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s JSW Steel acquires land for construction of metal recycling unit

14 Dec | Steel News

Ex-India HRC prices rise faster as mills more confident after previous deals

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 50

13 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s Andhra Pradesh state approves steel mill project by JSW Steel

13 Dec | Steel News