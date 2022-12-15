India’s Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook for steel and pellet producer GPIL to positive 

Thursday, 15 December 2022 14:46:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Crisil Ratings has upgraded the ratings outlook for the long-term bank facilities of Indian steel and iron ore pellet producer Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’, a company statement said on Thursday, December 15.

As per the ratings agency’s report, the positive outlook reflects expectations of the continuation of the healthy financial risk profile of the company along with the improvement in its business risk profile over the medium term.

The integrated operations and the company’s established market position in the domestic steel industry were cited by Crisil Rating as contributors to the positive outlook.