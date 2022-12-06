India’s coking coal import traffic via ports up 13% in April-November

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 11:30:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-November period this year have been provisionally recorded at 37.59 million mt, up 12.58 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Tuesday, December 6.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipment of coking coal in November this year worked out at 4.59 million mt, marginally lower than 4.69 million mt in October.

The IPA data showed total iron ore freight traffic including pellets through major ports were provisionally recorded at 25 million mt during the April-November period, a decline of 25.82 percent year on year.