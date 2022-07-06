﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:46:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-June period of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally recorded at 14 million mt, up 13.21 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, July 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in June this year worked out at 5.8 million mt, up from 3.5 million mt in May.

According to the IPA data, total freight of iron ore including pellets handled by all the major ports was recorded at 11.77 million mt during the April-June period, a decline of 33.32 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Coking Coal Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 3.18 percent in May

06 Jun | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports decline 6.78 percent in April-February

07 Mar | Steel News

India’s coking coal import freight at major ports down 5.69% in Apr-Jan

07 Feb | Steel News

Indian coking coal import traffic via ports up 7.57 % in April-October

04 Nov | Steel News

Indian coking coal import freight traffic up 25.54% in Apr-Aug FY 2021-22

07 Sep | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports up 15.55 percent in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

China cuts billet, scrap, pig iron import tax to zero: non-ASEAN semis sellers to benefit

28 Apr | Steel News

Metinvest’s Q2 output results hit by Covid-19, some support from iron ore and pig iron demand

06 Aug | Steel News

India’s coking coal imports decline by 24 percent in April-May

09 Jun | Steel News

India’s iron ore and pellet exports up 35 percent in FY 2019-20

10 Apr | Steel News