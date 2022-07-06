India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:46:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-June period of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally recorded at 14 million mt, up 13.21 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, July 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in June this year worked out at 5.8 million mt, up from 3.5 million mt in May.

According to the IPA data, total freight of iron ore including pellets handled by all the major ports was recorded at 11.77 million mt during the April-June period, a decline of 33.32 percent year on year.