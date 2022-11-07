India’s coking coal import port traffic up 17% in April-October

Monday, 07 November 2022 14:50:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally recorded at 33 million mt, up 16.86 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, November 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in October this year came to 4.693 million mt, compared to 5.13 million mt in September.

The IPA data showed total iron ore freight traffic including pellets via major ports came to 22.105 million mt during the April-October period, falling year on year.