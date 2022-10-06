﻿
India’s coking coal import port traffic up 15.93% in Apr-Sept FY 2022-23

Thursday, 06 October 2022 12:00:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-September period of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally recorded at 28.307 million mt, up 15.93 percent year on year, data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) showed on Thursday, October 6.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal during September this year came to 5.13 million mt, compared to 4.94 million mt shipped in August.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic including pellets handled by the major ports was recorded at 17.47 million mt in the April-September period, a decline of 28.92 percent year on year.


