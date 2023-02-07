﻿
India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 20% in April-January

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 11:24:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-January period of 2022-23 has been provisionally recorded at 48.95 million mt, up 19.85 percent year on year, according to the data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Tuesday, February 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in January this year worked out at 5.70 million mt, compared to 5.66 million mt shipped during December 2022.

The IPA data on iron ore freight handled by all major ports, including pellets, during the April-January period were provisionally recorded at 35.11 million mt, a decline of 15.11 percent year on year.


