India's BMWIL launches color coating line amid downstream expansion

India's BMW Industries Limited (BMWIL) has commissioned a new color coating line as part of its greenfield downstream steel complex being constructed in the eastern state of Jharkhand, the company said in a statement on Thursday, October 8.

The company said that the color coating line is part of the downstream steel complex being built with an investment of an estimated $83 million. The complex will comprise color coating, cold rolled full hard (CRFH), GA (zinc-iron alloy coating), ZAM (zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating) and GI (galvanized iron) lines, thereby positioning BMWIL across the full basket of value-added coated steel products.

“The commissioning of our color coating line at Bokaro marks an important first step in our greenfield expansion and in BMWIL's evolution from a conversion-led business to an integrated, value-added downstream steel player. The complex will allow us to control the entire chain, from hot rolled to coated products, and to offer customers the complete basket of coated steel,” BMWIL chairman Ram Gopal Varma said in the statement.