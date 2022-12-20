India’s Arjas Steel to invest $74 million to ramp up capacity by 37%

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 11:22:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian specialty steel producer Arjas Steel Limited (formerly Gerdau Steel Limited) will invest an estimated $74 million across its two mills in the country, increasing its installed capacity by 37 percent to 550,000 mt per year, a company statement said on Tuesday, December 20.

Of the total capital expenditure, an estimated $42 million will be spent on its mill located in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and the balance on its second mill in Punjab in northern India.

The expansion projects at the mills are scheduled for completion by 2025, a company official said.

Arjas Steel is a major supplier of auto grade specialty steel to automobile manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Hero Moto Corp Limited.