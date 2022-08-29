﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s AMNS inks deal to acquire port and power assets of Essar Group for $2.4 billion

Monday, 29 August 2022 16:21:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) and Essar Group have signed a definitive agreement for the latter to sell its port and power infrastructure assets to AMNS for $2.4 billion to bolster the captive support facilities of AMNS’ 9 million mt per year steel mill at Hazira, on the coast of the western India state of Gujrat, a statement of Essar Group said on Monday, August 29.

The agreement also envisages a 50:50 joint venture partnership between Essar Group and AMNS to build a 4 million mt capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Hazira, the statement said.

The settlement of infrastructure and logistical assets linked to the steel mill comes almost three years after ArcelorMittal in collaboration with Nippon Steel Japan jointly acquired the steelmaking assets of Essar Steel for an estimated $5.7 billion through the bankruptcy resolution process.

AMNS in a statement said that the transaction was to be funded exclusively by AMNS India.The ownership of port assets had been in courts since 2020 after AMNS applied to the Gujarat High Court shortly after the conclusion of the Essar Steel acquisition in December 2019.

Essar port assets include a 25 million mt per year capacity jetty at the all-weather, deep draft bulk port terminal at Hazira, captive and adjacent to AMNS’ steel mill, a 16 million mt per year all-weather, deep draft terminal at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and a 12 million mt per year deep-water jetty at Paradip port in Odisha.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Odisha approves steel-related projects in the state

16 Aug | Steel News

Indian steel mills begin announcing flat product price cuts for August

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

India’s AMNS reports eight percent fall in crude steel output in Q2

29 Jul | Steel News

Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s AMNS to spend $35 million on zero liquid discharge plant at Hazira mill

13 Jul | Steel News

India’s AMNS to set up new CRM for high value-added products

04 Apr | Steel News

India’s AMNS reports $607 million operating profits in Q1 of FY 2021-22

30 Jul | Steel News

French Total signs LNG supply agreement with India’s AMNS

21 May | Steel News

India’s AMNS first among local mills to hike base HRC prices

03 May | Flats and Slab

AMNS to invest $3.3 billion to expand Hazira capacity, augment infrastructure

06 Jul | Steel News