Indian steel forging units face 50% decline in output in FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 10:14:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s small and medium scale industrial steel forging units are likely to see 50 percent decline in output in fiscal 2022-23, according to a statement of Association of Indian Forging Industries (AIFI) on Wednesday, August 24.

“The drop is indicative of the tough times being endured by forging companies in the first half of current fiscal due to increased costs of steel and nickel,” AIFI said.

It said that the forging industry faces new challenges on a regular basis and volatility in steel prices has damaged it.

According to AIFI, the evolution of electric vehicles will result in 60 percent of domestic steel forging capacity to shut down over the next few years.

It pointed out the demand for moveable parts in vehicles will decrease, resulting in rise in idle forging capacity as internal combustion engine vehicles contain about 2000 moving parts against only 20 in electric vehicles.


