Indian steel and mining companies submit bids for coal blocks at auction launched by government

Indian steel and mining companies Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Sunflag Iron & Steel Limited, Orissa Metallurgical Limited, MSP Mines and Minerals Limited, Orissa Alloy Steel Limited and Amalgam Steel & Power Limited are among 27 companies which have submitted bids in the twelfth round of commercial coal block auction, government officials said on Tuesday, June 17.

The sources said that bids had been received from the 27 companies for 11 of the 22 coal blocks including 6 underground mines that have been put up for auction.

“The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on the government-run MSTC portal,” the officials said.