Indian passenger car makers report robust January sales

Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:33:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car manufacturers barring one exception reported robust January sales, according to data compiled from reports of major automobile companies on Thursday, February 2.

Passenger car companies consider dispatches from factories to dealer outlets as sales.

The country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported January sales of 172,535 units, up 12 percent year on year, while the second largest passenger car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 62,276 units, up 16.6 percent year on year.

Mahindra & Mahindra reports sales of 33,040 units, up 65 percent, while Tata Motors passenger car division reported sales of 79,681 units, up 10 percent, year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 12,835 units, up 175 percent, and Kia India reported sales of 28,634 units, up 48 percent.

The only exception to the sales growth trend was MG Motors, which sold 4,114 units, a decline of four percent from January 2022.