Indian miner NMDC Limited looking at 10% growth in output in FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 11:31:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited is looking at 10 percent growth in iron ore output by the end of the fiscal year 2022-23 to 46 million mt even though “the short-term outlook of iron ore is not encouraging because of geo-political reasons and Covid-19-led disruptions in China,” the NMDC Limited chairman Shri Sumit Deb informed company shareholders on Tuesday, August 9.

The company chairman said that most of the incremental production during the year will come from the expansion of its Bacheli mines in Chhattisgarh state and the renewal of mining leases in the southern state of Karnataka.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the continued impact of Covid-19 in China have been dampening the demand for steel in 2022 and, as a result, demand for iron ore has been declining and prices have been volatile with a downward bias in June and July. NMDC had been making price cuts over the last few months too, the chairman said.

According to him, the fifth line of screening and downhill conveyor augmentation at Bacheli mine was delayed owing to a problem with consultants. However, the company has appointed a new consultant and the project work has resumed and the mine which is expected to be ready soon would add 2.5 million mt to NMDC’s total production.