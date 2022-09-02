﻿
Indian iron ore miner NMDC Ltd reports declines in output and sales

Friday, 02 September 2022 10:44:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported declines in both output and sales in August this year, according to a company filing on Friday, September 2.

NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 2.48 million mt in August, down 19 percent year on year. The miner reported sales of 2.83 million mt, down 2.7 percent year on year.

During the first five months (April-August) of the fiscal year 2022-23, NMDC achieved iron ore production of 13.45 million mt, a decline of 10.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining NMDC 

