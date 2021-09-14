India starts AD probe on ex-China stainless seamless pipes, tubes

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:06:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated antidumping (AD) investigations into imports of stainless steel seamless tubes and pipes originating from China, a government official said on Tuesday, September 14, quoting from an official notification.

The investigation has been announced by the DGTR following complaints of dumping of the product from China by domestic manufacturers including Chandan Steel Limited, Tubacex Prakash India Limited and Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited, the official said.

The investigation will cover imports from China of stainless steel seamless tubes and pipes with diameter of up to six inches, whether using the hot extrusion process or the hot piercing process, and whether imported as hot finished or cold finished pipes and tubes and will also include imports in forms of defectives, non-prime or secondary grades, the official said quoting from the official notification.

The DGTR said that, based on its assessment of information submitted by the complainants, there was prima facie evidence of dumping causing material injury to domestic manufacturers and justifying the antidumping investigations.