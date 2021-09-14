﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India starts AD probe on ex-China stainless seamless pipes, tubes

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:06:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated antidumping (AD) investigations into imports of stainless steel seamless tubes and pipes originating from China, a government official said on Tuesday, September 14, quoting from an official notification.

The investigation has been announced by the DGTR following complaints of dumping of the product from China by domestic manufacturers including Chandan Steel Limited, Tubacex Prakash India Limited and Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited, the official said.

The investigation will cover imports from China of stainless steel seamless tubes and pipes with diameter of up to six inches, whether using the hot extrusion process or the hot piercing process, and whether imported as hot finished or cold finished pipes and tubes and will also include imports in forms of defectives, non-prime or secondary grades, the official said quoting from the official notification.

The DGTR said that, based on its assessment of information submitted by the complainants, there was prima facie evidence of dumping causing material injury to domestic manufacturers and justifying the antidumping investigations.


Tags: steelmaking  quotas & duties  tubular  Indian Subcon  India  pipe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Sep

SAIL starts ‘land bank study’ to expand steelmaking capacity to 50 million mt per year by 2030
08 Sep

India’s JSW sees five percent increase in crude steel output in August
06 Sep

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill firms up $684 million expansion capex
30 Aug

India’s TCIL firms up expansion investment 
27 Aug

SAIL to retire $2.7 billion debt in FY 2021-22