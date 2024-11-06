India imposes AD duty on welded stainless pipes and tubes from Vietnam, Thailand

The Indian government has imposed antidumping (AD) duty on welded stainless steel pipes and tubes imported from Vietnam and Thailand, based on recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a government official said on Wednesday, November 6, citing an official notification.

The duty, imposed for five years, varies in the range of $246-307/mt, depending on the producer and country of origin.

The imposition of the AD comes after the DGTR concluded that welded stainless steel pipes and tubes had been exported to India from these countries “at dumped prices and the domestic industry has suffered injury” on account of these imports. The probe covered imports between April 2022 and March 2023.

The DGTR had initiated an antidumping investigation following a complaint received from Delhi-based Stainless Steel Pipe and Tubes Manufacturer Association and the Stainless Steel Pipe & Tubes Manufacturers Association, Gujarat.

About 40 domestic producers, accounting for half of stainless steel and pipe production in India, submitted data for the probe.