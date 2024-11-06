 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India imposes AD duty on welded stainless pipes and tubes from Vietnam, Thailand

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 14:29:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has imposed antidumping (AD) duty on welded stainless steel pipes and tubes imported from Vietnam and Thailand, based on recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a government official said on Wednesday, November 6, citing an official notification.

The duty, imposed for five years, varies in the range of $246-307/mt, depending on the producer and country of origin.

The imposition of the AD comes after the DGTR concluded that welded stainless steel pipes and tubes had been exported to India from these countries “at dumped prices and the domestic industry has suffered injury” on account of these imports. The probe covered imports between April 2022 and March 2023.

The DGTR had initiated an antidumping investigation following a complaint received from Delhi-based Stainless Steel Pipe and Tubes Manufacturer Association and the Stainless Steel Pipe & Tubes Manufacturers Association, Gujarat.

About 40 domestic producers, accounting for half of stainless steel and pipe production in India, submitted data for the probe.


Tags: Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable amid supply-demand balance

06 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Spain-based Tubacex reports lower net profit in Jan-Sept

06 Nov | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp receives orders worth $155 million for HSAW pipe supply to US

05 Nov | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne completes acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

05 Nov | Steel News

US issues final AD margin for LD welded pipe from Canada

05 Nov | Steel News

US rig count remains the same week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

04 Nov | Steel News

Nucor Tubular Products to increase cutting quality with new equipment from Danieli

31 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways, outlook turns negative

30 Oct | Tube and Pipe

EU’s organic coated sheet and wire rod import quotas for Turkey almost used up

30 Oct | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 8.6 percent in August from July

29 Oct | Steel News