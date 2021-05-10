India extends AD duty on seamless tube imports from China until Oct 31, pending final review

Monday, 10 May 2021 12:29:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a notification extending antidumping (AD) duties until October 31 this year on imports of seamless tubes, pipes, hollow profile of alloy and non-alloy steel from China, a government official said on Monday, May 10.

The extension of the AD duty on the products in question has been necessitated as the Director General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which had in February 2021 launched a review of the rates, is yet to complete the process and the official levy was to expire on May 16.

The review of the existing AD duty follows application filed by domestic producers like ISMT Limited and Jindal SAW Limited with the DGTR seeking a review and continuation of the import protection, alleging that dumping of these products from China continued even after imposition of the duty and that there has been a significant increase in the volume of imports.

The DGTR notification said that, “there is a likelihood of continuation of dumping of these goods from China if the existing duty is allowed to expire. On basis of the duly substantiated application and having satisfied itself on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, the authority hereby initiates sunset review investigations.”