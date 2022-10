Monday, 03 October 2022 11:01:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved production of 2.73 million mt in September this year, marginally down 1.5 percent year on year, according to a filing by the company on Monday, October 3.

However, iron ore sales during the month were up 6.59 percent year on year to 2.91 million mt, the company reported.