ICRA: Indian commercial vehicle growth to rise 12-15% in FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 12:17:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian commercial vehicle industry will record robust sales growth of 12-15 percent in fiscal 2022-23, credit rating and investment information services agency, ICRA said in a report on Tuesday, August 23.

It said that commercial vehicle industry has registered a healthy growth of 112 percent in first quarter of 2022-23, although on a low base is expected to continue its growth trajectory, given the improvement in the macroeconomic environment, replacement cycle and healthy demand from the end-user industries.

Furthermore, the growth trends have continued into the current quarter also, with combined commercial vehicle volumes growing by around 87 percent in the first four months of 2022-23, compared to the year-ago period, ICRA report said.

However headwinds such as hardening of interest rates, elevated fuel prices, increasing vehicle prices to pass on the increase in commodity prices and geopolitical issues may constrain the pace of recovery, ICRA said.

It said that the upswing in the e-commerce sector since the pandemic, and the resultant change in purchasing habits resulted in increased last-mile transport requirements, thus spurring demand for smaller trucks.

Accordingly, the segment’s quarterly volumes averaged at more than 125,000 units over, higher than the 2017-18 levels and trending towards the industry highs reported in 2018-19.