Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel collaborate on carbon-reduced plate and pipe

South Korean steelmakers Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel have collaborated in producing carbon-reduced steel plates and tubular structures for offshore wind power infrastructures in face of rising demand for carbon-reduced products in the offshore wind power market, according to local media reports.

Accordingly, Hyundai Steel produced 355MPa yield strength steel plates, then SeAH Steel processed these plates into pipes. The carbon-reduced steel plates were manufactured by using direct reduced iron and scrap through electric furnace-blast furnace composite process, resulting in 12 percent carbon emission reduction compared to 2021.