Hyundai Motor targets 9.5% rise in global vehicle sales in 2023

Thursday, 05 January 2023 13:40:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company has announced its vehicle sales results for 2022 and sales plans for 2023.

The company’s global vehicle sales in 2022 totaled 3,944,579 units, up by 1.4 percent, while in December its global sales increased by four percent to 347,340 units, both year on year. 

Despite the challenging business environment caused by the ongoing pandemic and component supply issues, Hyundai Motor’s sales outside of South Korea in 2022 increased by 2.9 percent year on year to 3,255,695 units, thanks to the demand recoveries in global auto markets. The company’s domestic sales totaled 688,884 units in the given year, down by 5.2 percent. 

In 2023, Hyundai Motor is targeting global sales of 4.32 million units, up by 9.5 percent compared to 2022, including 3.54 million units in overseas markets and 781,000 units in the domestic market.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Automotive 

