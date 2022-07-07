Hebei’s steel export value to One Belt One Road countries up 23.6% in May

Thursday, 07 July 2022 14:26:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In May this year, the value of steel exports from China’s Hebei Province to countries which are part of China’s One Belt One Road initiative amounted to RMB 2.45 billion ($0.36 billion), up 23.6 percent year on year, according to the customs authorities in Shijiazhuang, Hebei.

Moreover, in the given month the value of imports of natural gas, coal and crude oil arriving in Hebei Province from the countries in question amounted to RMB 2.83 billion ($0.42 billion), accounting for 48.6 percent of the total value of all imports from these countries to Hebei.