﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Hebei’s steel export value to One Belt One Road countries up 23.6% in May

Thursday, 07 July 2022 14:26:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, the value of steel exports from China’s Hebei Province to countries which are part of China’s One Belt One Road initiative amounted to RMB 2.45 billion ($0.36 billion), up 23.6 percent year on year, according to the customs authorities in Shijiazhuang, Hebei.

Moreover, in the given month the value of imports of natural gas, coal and crude oil arriving in Hebei Province from the countries in question amounted to RMB 2.83 billion ($0.42 billion), accounting for 48.6 percent of the total value of all imports from these countries to Hebei.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China's semi-finished steel imports in May fall below 400,000 mt

22 Jun | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports to Taiwan, India and Vietnam rise in May

22 Jun | Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports rebound over 50% in May, down in Jan-May

20 Jun | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 44.3 percent in January-May

20 Jun | Steel News

China’s finished steel exports surge by 55.9% in May, imports decline

09 Jun | Steel News

China imports 25,400 mt of recyclable steel materials in April

24 May | Steel News

China’s steel exports down 29.2 percent in January-April

09 May | Steel News

China’s imports of coking coal up 8.94% in Q1, Russia a major supplier

26 Apr | Steel News

China’s iron ore imports down 5.2 percent in January-March

13 Apr | Steel News

China’s steel exports down 25.5 percent in January-March

13 Apr | Steel News