Heavy truck sales in China up 34 percent in February

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 12:31:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In February this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 80,000 units, up 11.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 34.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. 

The sales volume of 80,000 units in February this year is the second highest recorded for a month of February, only exceeded by the volume in February 2021.

In the January-February period this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China totaled 152,000 units, down 3.0 percent year on year.

China’s heavy truck sales in March are expected to increase amid the traditional peak season for demand.


Tags: Flats Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

