﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

HBIS Company’s net profit declines by 36 percent in H1

Friday, 02 September 2022 11:14:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hebei Province-based major Chinese steelmaker HBIS Company Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, has issued its financial report for the first half of the current year, announcing that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 71.994 billion ($10.5 billion), down 4.05 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 974 million ($141.6 million), down 35.98 percent year on year.

In the given period, its outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 14.36 million mt, 13.83 million mt and 13.10 million mt, up 0.84 percent, down 1.7 percent and down 6.0 percent, year on year, respectively.

According to the company, decreasing finished steel prices and slack demand in the first six months contributed to the decline in its net profit.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking Hebei Steel Group  

Similar articles

Baosteel’s net profit down 48.4 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Anhui Masteel’s net profit down 69.26 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Ansteel’s net profit down 67.06 percent in H1

29 Aug | Steel News

Bayi Steel sees net loss of RMB 144 million in H1

29 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

29 Aug | Steel News

Baogang’s net profit down 84.84 percent in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 5.1 percent in January-July

22 Aug | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.4 percent in January-July

15 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine's steel output down almost by almost two-thirds in January-July

10 Aug | Steel News