HBIS Company’s net profit declines 34.79 percent in Jan-Sept

Friday, 30 October 2020 12:25:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



HBIS Company Limited, the listed subsidiary of major Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group, has announced that in the first three quarters this year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 80.713 billion ($12.0 billion), down 14.4 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 1.16 billion ($0.17 billion), down 34.79 percent year on year.

Most Recent Related Articles

Baosteel’s net profit down 12.86% in Jan-Sept, crude steel output down 3.85%

Fangda Special Steel’s net profit up 17.21 percent in Jan-Sept

Chongqing Steel’s net profit rebounds in Q3, sales volumes up

Valin Steel foresees higher Q3 profit amid better steel prices, bigger output