Halt at Talcahuano mill to cost CAP Acero $14.5 million

Monday, 21 March 2022 21:11:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

CAP Acero, the steel business of Chile-based holding company CAP SA, said it will lose $14.5 million due to a recent halt at its Talcahuano mill.

The company said it will review its annual output production plan to partially compensate the loss for the remainder of the year.

On February 9, CAP Acero halted output at its Talcahuano mill, following a delayed blast furnace startup. The delayed startup was due to an incident during maintenance works at its No. 2 blast furnace.

CAP Acero said at the time it supplied clients with existing inventory. It also estimated an output loss of 50,000 mt or 6 percent its annual capacity.