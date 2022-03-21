﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Halt at Talcahuano mill to cost CAP Acero $14.5 million

Monday, 21 March 2022 21:11:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

CAP Acero, the steel business of Chile-based holding company CAP SA, said it will lose $14.5 million due to a recent halt at its Talcahuano mill.

The company said it will review its annual output production plan to partially compensate the loss for the remainder of the year.

On February 9, CAP Acero halted output at its Talcahuano mill, following a delayed blast furnace startup. The delayed startup was due to an incident during maintenance works at its No. 2 blast furnace.

CAP Acero said at the time it supplied clients with existing inventory. It also estimated an output loss of 50,000 mt or 6 percent its annual capacity.


Tags: Chile  South America 

Similar articles

17 Mar

Development agreements fail over Chilean iron ore project
14 Mar

CAP Acero resumes steel production at Talcahuano mill
01 Mar

Fitch Ratings affirms Chile’s CAP SA ratings at BBB- on stable outlook
18 Feb

Chilean apparent steel consumption increases 38.7 percent in 2021
11 Feb

CAP Acero to lose 50,000 mt of output following delayed furnace startup
02 Feb

Chilean rebar sales volumes in December decline 10.1 percent
31 Jan

Chile’s CAP Acero sees profit grow in full-year 2021
25 Jan

AZA, Anglo American and other companies in Chile team up to use residues in mining
05 Jan

Chilean rebar sales volumes in November increase 10.3 percent
15 Dec

Chile’s AZA obtains clean steel certification