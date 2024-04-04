﻿
Chile’s Huachipato will appeal low import tax for steel products

Thursday, 04 April 2024 21:52:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Jean Paul Sauré, general manager of Chile’s steel producer Compania Siderurgica Huachipato (CSH), told the local press that the company is appealing against the additional import taxes, recently approved by the government, as an alternative to face the competition from the imports of Chinese steel, at alleged dumping prices.

Sauré conceded that he appreciates the fact that the government has recognized the existence of dumping in such exports but warned that the measures are not sufficient to solve the problem.

The measures adopted by the authorities were surtaxes of 22.5, 14.2 and 9.2 percent to companies that import steel balls for grinding mills, and 10.4, 10.3 and 18.9 percent to companies that import rebars.

The companies inked to the steel ball imports and respective surtaxes are Changshu Feifan Metalwork (9.2 percent); Changshu Longte Grinding Ball (22.5 percent) and Jiangyin Xingcheng Magotteaux (14.2 percent).

The companies linked to rebar imports and respective surtaxes are Baowu JFE Special Steel (10.,4 percent), Daye Special Steel (10.3 percent) and Dongbei Special Steel Group (19.8 percent).

Sauré mentioned that he is meeting today the authorities to explain the viewpoint of CSH, which is the need for the implementation of a flat 25 percent import tariff for all steel products imported from China.


