Performance of the Chilean economy improves in January

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:27:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy increased by 2.5 percent in January 2024 from January 2023, while from December 2023 it has increased by 1.5 percent, as measured by the Imacec index.

According to the Chilean Central Bank, the increase on yearly basis reflects improvements in all main sectors of the economy, with the production of goods increasing by 4.1 percent, trading activities increasing by 3.7 percent and services increasing by 1.9 percent.

The production of goods was positively affected by the manufacturing industry increasing by 3.6 percent and mining activities increasing by 1.9 percent.

The trading activities were positively affected by sales of food and machinery and equipment, with the only negative exception of declining vehicles sales.

For their turn, services were positively affected by personal services and transportation.