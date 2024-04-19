Chilean steelmaker inaugurates first solar plant

Friday, 19 April 2024 21:20:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean steel producer Aceros Aza announced the inauguration of the first photovoltaic plant of the group at Aceros AZA's casino, focused on products made from green steel.

Located at the Aceros AZA's Colina Plant, it has a total capacity of 87.5 kilowatts and was built in collaboration with Flux Solar. The plant has 162 solar panels and will allow for a reduction of 55 mt of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

According to the company, energy cooperation should be a shared goal among all sectors, to promote agreements for greater energy integration, capture new opportunities, and drive projects jointly.

Aceros Aza produces long steel products from scrap, with two production plants near Santiago and three recycling centers in the cities of Antofogasta, Concepcion and Temuco.