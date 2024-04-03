Chilean consultant firm will assess lifecycle of steel products

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 19:17:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The consultancy firm EcoEd has received from the Chilean government agency CORFO a loan to generate a database, to be used for the evaluation of the lifecycle analysis of materials and processes in construction activities, among other sectors.

According to the Chilean steel institute ICHA, the database will include rebars, structural steel, rolled or welded steel beams, steel panels, steel connection elements and wire rod.

Pia Wiche, the manager of the project, was quoted by ICHA as mentioning that the information will be useful in the evaluation of the carbon footprint of the materials, which will be used in the bidding process issued by the ministry of the public works, allowing for the reduction of the environmental impact and emissions of the public works.

Wiche reportedly mentioned that the database would also help other steel consuming sectors, such as the manufacturing industry and mining activities.

EcoEd has a three-year deadline to conclude the project, but by the end of 2024 it is already expected to have a preliminary phase with 70 datasets, that could be used in the evaluation of carbon footprint, lifecycle analysis and other data for different sectors.