Performance of Chile’s economy increases in February

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 21:39:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy increased by 4.5 percent in February 2024 from February 2023, while from January 2024 it has increased by 0.8 percent, as measured by the Imacec index.

According to the Chilean Central Bank, the increase on a yearly basis reflects improvements in all main sectors of the economy, headed by mining activities, and followed by services and the industrial production.

On yearly basis, the production of goods increased by 8.7 percent, while trading activities increased by 2.0 percent and services increased by 3.2 percent.

The production of goods was positively affected by mining activities increasing by 11.5 percent, while trading activities were positively affected by sales of domestic appliances, food and medicines.

Additionally, services were positively affected by transportation activities.