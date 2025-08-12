Chile’s Grupo CAP posts a net loss for Q2 2025

The Chilean iron ore producer, Grupo CAP, has posted a net loss of $55.646 million for Q2 2025, against a net profit of $163.534 million for Q2 2024.

On a comparative basis, net sales declined by 24.6 percent to $388.208 million, and with production costs increasing by 13.4 percent to $398.202 million, the company incurred in a gross loss of $9.994 million, compared to a gross profit of $163.534 million in Q2 2024.

With higher operational expenses, the company had an operational loss of $51.110 million, comparable to an operational profit of $121.352 million in Q2 2024.

In volume, iron ore shipments declined by 17.5 percent to 3.155 million mt, while iron ore production declined by 12.3 percent to 3.372 million mt, the average iron ore price declined by 9.7 percent to $89.2/mt, with cash cost increasing by 10.7 percent to $58.0/mt.

With steel production activities ending at Siderurgica Huachipato last year, the business areas of the group are now limited to iron ore mining, steel processing, and infrastructure.

When considering the first semester of 2025, the EBITDA attributable to these areas were $136.219 million for iron ore, $9.033 million for industrial, and $29.553 million for infrastructure.