Chile’s Grupo CAP posts a lower net loss for Q1 2025

The Chilean iron ore and steel producer, Grupo CAP, has posted a net loss of $13.315 million for Q1 2025, against a net loss of $38.272 million for Q1 2024.

On a comparative basis, net sales increased by 8.0 percent to $432.241 million, the gross profit declined by 3.3 percent to $44.325 million, and the EBITDA declined by 4.3 percent to $107.905 million.

With steel production activities ended at Siderurgica Huachipato last year, the business areas of the group are now limited to iron ore mining, steel processing, and infrastructure.

During Q1 2025, the EBITDA of the iron ore mining unit reached $93.240 million, for iron ore processing $2.920 million, and for infrastructure $8.678 million.

In volume, the iron ore production in Q1 2025 reached 3.4 million mt, with sales of 3.2 million mt, against respectively 4.2 and 4.0 million mt in Q1 2024.

Sales by the steel processing area have reached 60,591 mt in Q1 2025, against 52,875 mt in Q1 2024.