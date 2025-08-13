Metso expands service center to boost Chile’s mining equipment support

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso has completed a significant expansion of its Antofagasta service center in Chile, adding 1,200 m² of operational space and increasing the total technical workspace to 4,800 m². This development is aimed at meeting the needs of an increasingly demanding mining sector, providing faster, safer, and more reliable support for large-scale equipment.

Enhanced infrastructure for large-scale mining equipment

The upgraded facility now includes advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology to handle equipment servicing more efficiently, with the center equipped to repair and refurbish HRC™ and HPGR (High Pressure Grinding Roll) units, Vertimill® grinding technology, HIG mills for fine grinding, beneficiation and dewatering equipment including filter plate pack services, and mining crushers, grinding mills, screens, and car dumpers.

High-capacity equipment handling

A major highlight of the expansion is the installation of:

An overhead crane with a lifting capacity of up to 140 mt - one of the largest in South America.

A high-precision vertical lathe capable of handling parts up to 5 meters in diameter.

These additions allow heavy components to be processed locally, minimizing transport needs, reducing turnaround times, and increasing service efficiency for regional customers.