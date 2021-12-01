﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Andes Iron willing to give up terminal to Chilean government to advance Dominga project

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 01:34:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Andes Iron, a copper and iron ore company that plans to develop a $2.5 billion iron ore project known as Dominga, is willing to give up a loading port terminal to advance its project, according to media reports.

The company could give the Chilean government the project’s loading port terminal, share its infrastructure, or seek other alternatives to advance the project, while also protecting the nearby environment. Andes Iron would be willing to use just one port terminal, instead of two, to develop the controversial project.

Recently, a Chilean environmental court in Antofagasta unanimously voted to demand a regional assessment commission to re-evaluate the project’s impact study. Early in August, a Coquimbo Environment Evaluation Commission has finally allowed the project to be once again evaluated. Local environmental regulator SEA was the first to reject the project in March 2017. Then, a Coquimbo environmental commission had also banned it. In August 2017, a minister council maintained the project ban.

The $2.5 billion project aims to produce up to 12 million mt of iron ore per year.


Tags: Chile  mining  iron ore  South America  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30 Nov

Vale concludes decommissioning of Pontal dam dike
29 Nov

Vale resuming licensing process for Apolo iron ore project
23 Nov

Brazilian policymakers to discuss Vale’s Apolo iron ore project
10 Nov

Brazilian mining industry launches new funding network
10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state