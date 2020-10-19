﻿
English
Chilean mining sector mulls using new renewable fuel

Monday, 19 October 2020 20:36:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean mining industry is among several sectors that could use the so-called “green hydrogen,” a renewable fuel that is being developed in Chile, the nation’s ministry of mining said.

Chile expects to reduce emissions between 25 to 27 percent by 2050, according to government estimates.

“The mining industry decided to have a key role as, as a matter of fact, it’s developing studies … to boost three pilot projects to use green hydrogen in the sector,” said the minister of mining, Baldo Prokurica.

The minister said one of the potential uses of the new fuel is in the transportation of mining products. According to the Chilean government, one of the projects using the green hydrogen in mining aims to replace about 60 percent of diesel for the new fuel.

CAP Mineria, from the CAP Group, is Chile’s key iron ore producer. The CAP Group also owns CAP Acero, one of the major local steelmakers.


